Multidimensional mechanism to tackle State land encroachment on cards: Admin

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar administration is putting in place a multidimensional mechanism to tackle encroachments and facilitate easier and methodical retrieval and safeguarding of State and common lands in the district.

This was informed in a meeting of concerned Tehsildars held here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

The meeting was informed that the mechanism will include setting up of dedicated task force teams and equipping concerned Revenue officers with required apparatus to deal with the encroachments in an effective and responsive manner.

Concerned officers were instructed to formulate plans to retrieve encroached State land and prevent future encroachments within their respective jurisdictions in an organised and effective manner that leaves little room for such violations in the district.

The plans will guide measures required and how and when these need to be taken to tackle encroachments within the jurisdictions of respective Tehsils. Removal of encroachments from waterbodies of the district will form a special part of the said plans.

The DC while speaking on the occasion said the district administration is drawing up a methodical plan aimed at effective tackling of State land encroachments adding that retrieved land will be handed over to the Srinagar Development Authority for fencing and valuable use thereof.

He also said that strict instructions have been issued for removal of encroachments from all footpaths in the city adding that concerned Tehsildars have been authorised to undertake removals thereof.

The meeting also held discussions on how the district administration can be made more responsive to public grievances.

It was said that grievance redressal cells will be established at all Tehsil headquarters to ensure responsive and prompt redressal of public grievances.

Concerned Tehsildars were also instructed to highlight developmental concerns and requirements of areas falling within their respective jurisdictions in order that genuine requirements can be made available at appropriate times.

VC Srinagar Development Authority, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub Divisional Magistrates East and West, Secretary Lakes & Waterways Development Authority among other concerned officers also attended the meeting.