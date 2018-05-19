Multi-tier security in Jammu for PM's visit

Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
A multi-tier security arrangement is in place in the city for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit tomorrow.
During his visit here, Modi will participate in the sixth convocation ceremony of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), lay foundation of the ring road and inaugurate the Tarakote Marg, the alternative link road to the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi.
IGP Jammu zone, S D Singh Jamwal told reporters here today that a multi-tier security arrangement was in place for the prime minister's visit and all necessary measures had been taken.
Asked if there was a security concern in view of reports of five suspected militants having infiltrated from across the International Border in Kathua district, he said it was a concern and they had searched the entire area and would deal with it.
The security forces had been on put on alert in Jammu and checking and frisking were being done at various entry and exit points, he sid.
The Zorawar Singh and the SKUAST auditoriums, where the PM would be presiding over the functions, had been made out of bounds and multi-tier security in and around the areas was in place under the command of the SPG, he said.
The prime minister would also inaugurate a hydro project and participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebration of Ladakhi spiritual leader Kushak Bakula tomorrow.