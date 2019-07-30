About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Multi-pronged strategy needed to deal with drug menace: NC

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) senior leader and former Speaker Mubarak Gul on Monday said the menace of drug abuse is a serious threat which if left unchecked will consume the future of the youth.
Addressing the people, delegates on the Annual Madre Maharban felicitation function organized by J&K rural development society (JKRDS), Gul said, “The issue of drug addiction and substance abuse has to be addressed with all seriousness jointly by various stakeholders that include the government as well. But the greater responsibility lies on the shoulders of schools, parents and the community leaders. The need of the hour calls for inclusive policy against the menace focusing mainly on three components: policing, de- addiction, and prevention. The situation should be immediately tackled with a brawny response before it morphs into a much dire situation. It would be better if the state government comes up with an inclusive policy against the menace of drug addiction and narcotic smuggling. The policy frame work should include the inputs of health, police and education departments. Various civil society groups should also be taken on board before evolving such a state level strategy against the menace.”
Gul who presided over the function said the present tumultuous situation in the state in particular the valley has disenchanted the youth to extreme levels. “With nowhere to turn to the beleaguered youth of state in particular the valley are taking to drugs. Every single window of opportunity has been closed to our youth. What good was achieved by the former Omar Abdullah led government was put into a chasm by the successive governments since 2015. Need of the hour calls for joint efforts on societal level to deal with the menace,” he said.
Party’s senior leader, additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal was the chief guest on the occasion while former minister Shri Ram Paul Ji was the guest of honor. Party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani was also present on the occasion.
While addressing the function party’s additional general secretary said, “It is alarming to hear about the alarming increase in cases of drug overdose related deaths in Kashmir. The state government should rise up to the occasion before the trend morphs itself into a dire epidemic. The need of the hour calls for effective policing against narcotic smuggling, besides having more drug de-addiction centers in the state. The challenge has to be confronted at multiple levels, and of them all basic awareness at school, college and university level is a must. The parents and civil society also must put in their efforts to curb the menace. The menace has to be tackled at societal level.”
While extolling the efforts of JKRDS party’s provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said, “The need of the hour is to have more such programs in the future so that people are acquainted about various challenges that the state is facing. The organization is doing a commendable job; I congratulate them in all their future endeavors. The past few years has seen abject lack of initiatives by the government towards emancipation of the youth. Youth policy is cross-sectoral that involves effective investment in a number of different areas such as employment, education, leisure. Besides, need of the hour is to give wings to the aspirations of youth by providing them safe and secure environment to peruse their vocation. However I assure you that the party once it comes to power will reverse the trend.”
On the occasion the dignitaries presented the Madre Maharban awards to Syed Khalida Parveen, Late Rouf Ahmad Dar (posthumously) and Fayaz Ahmad.
Various skits depicting the hazards of drug addiction were played by students on the occasion. In addition to that a debate was also held on the occasion. People from various walk of life who have done exemplarily work towards eradicating the menace of drug abuse were also felicitated on the occasion.
Among others Altaf Kaloo, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Dr Syed Muhammad, Younis Gul, Advocate Shahid Ali Shah, Dr Alaqband, Anis Gull were also present on the occasion.

 

