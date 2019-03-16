Multi-pronged promotional campaign to offset negative perception: Samphel

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To offset the negative perception about the State, J&K Tourism Department is soon going to launch second phase of multi-pronged tourism promotional campaign within and outside the country.

Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Samphel stated this at a meeting with the representatives of travel and hospitality sector held here today at Tourism Directorate office.

Rigzin Samphel said the department has already started outdoor campaigns at Delhi and Mumbai airports where advertisements on J&K tourism run on regular intervals.

He said the department has also started a major advertisement campaign through print and electronic media at national and regional level across the country to attract travellers and apprise them about the tourism products of the State.

The Secretary Tourism said department would also reach out to the leading travel and tour operators within and outside the country and apprise them about the J&K’s tourism products and the safety of the travellers to offset negative perception.

“We will take local stakeholders on board and the senior officers from the department will tour potential markets in India and abroad to further promote state’s tourism products.”

To show that Valley is safe for tourists, Rigzin Samphel said that the department will host a Familiarization (FAM) Trip for the media houses of the country and take them to different tourist locations.

“There are lots of positive stories which media can project from this place. We want the media to visit this place and see how tourists are freely moving here and are enjoying local hospitality and making their holidays memorable.”

On the occasion, travel trade representatives also made several suggestions including hiring of professional PR agencies at national level.

Secretary Tourism gave a patient hearing to the suggestions and feedback of the travel trade and assured that the department would make every effort to promote it at the national and international level.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Joint Director Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, Deputy Director Enforcement Amarjit Singh, Deputy Director Registration Syed Shabir Ahmad, Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad besides assistant directors were also present in the meeting.



MSME exhibition begins at Kashmir Haat

Sabreen Ashraf

Srinagar: Director of Industries and Commerce Mahmood Ahmad Shah Friday inaugurated exhibition of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) here at Kashmir Haat.

Mahmood Shah said that the exhibition is for local entrepreneurs.

“Our industry is not that big like other states have but at the same time our entrepreneurs did so many good things which make our industry so popular. These items is not only consumed locally but also exported to other states as well,” he said.

Shah said that the purpose of this exhibition is that people will come here and explore the things which are available in Kashmir’s industry.

“People should come here so that they will come to know about the schemes which are available with the department so that they can start their own units,” he said.

He hailed MSME for installing their stalls for the success of exhibition.

“These small exhibitions give awareness to the people of valley,” he said.

He said that there is lot of unemployment in the state and everyone wants to get a government job which is not possible, so people should pay more to attention towards entrepreneurship.

“If we encourage entrepreneurship then unemployment will be greatly reduced,” he said.

He said Kashmir is known for honey production and the State has monopoly being the only almond and saffron producing state,.

He said department has many schemes under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in which subsidies are available to the entrepreneurs.

“If anyone is interested they can come to us and avail the scheme which fits them. The schemes are also available on our websites,” he said.