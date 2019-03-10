Multi-pronged economic war thrust on Kashmir: JKSECC

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tourist advisories, traders’ harassment, highway woes halt Valley’s economy

Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has expressed serious concern on the ‘undeclared’ economic war against Kashmiris as a result of which economic activities in the valley have come to a standstill.

JKSECC, an amalgam of various trade, industrial, travels, tour, tourism, horticulture, educational, contractors, pharmaceutical, houseboat, bakers, transport and other civil society formations, Saturday held the meeting of the amalgam in the backdrop of large scale tourist cancellations, frequent closure of the highway and harassment to Kashmiri traders outside the State.

The meeting observed that such developments have badly impacted various industrial and service sectors in the valley.

The representatives of prominent tour and travel associations informed the meeting that almost 90 percent cancellations have taken place.

They said tourists who had booked their packages to the valley in next three months have cancelled their visits.

They revealed that major tour operators in various states, besides the prominent politicians, have launched rigorous ‘negative’ campaign advising tourists not to visit valley.

JKSECC said representatives of major hotel and houseboat associations confirmed in the meeting that more than 90 percent room bookings have cancelled till May 2019 and 10 percent are also in pipeline.

In the meeting, JKSECC also condemned the attacks and harassment of small Kashmiri traders in various states forcing them to return back to the valley.

It said many of these traders have returned without recovering huge payments from their customers in these states.

The meeting observed that cancellation of tourist travel as also the harassment of traders was part of the large scale campaign against Kashmiris.

The members said only a handful of incidents against hundreds of beating and harassment of students, traders and others were reported like recent most incident in Lucknow after which FIR against unknown perpetrators has been logged.

The road blockade of highway during the current winter has been unprecedented in past 7 decades, observed the members of JKSECC.

“There has hardly been any smooth traffic movement during whole of the winter which has tremendously impacted the industrial and other economic activities in the valley.”

“Government of India as well as the state government should come clean on the multi-pronged economic war aimed at crushing the people of valley economically.”