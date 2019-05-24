Multi level parking at SMG, Lal Chowk to be completed by December

May 24, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

‘70% construction work over, will relieve Srinagar of traffic congestion’

The construction of multi-level parking sites in Lal Chowk Srinagar is likely to be completed before their official deadlines by the government, officials said.

A senior official at Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) wishing anonymity said 50-70 percent of the work has been completed over the multi parking sites in the city.

The twin multi-level parking projects in old State Motor Garages (SMG) and Sheikh Bagh Lal Chowk are under construction at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively through AMRUT scheme.

“These projects are being developed by the SDA and will be ready by the end of this year before the official deadline in May 2020,” the official said adding the completion of these projects will provide relief to commuters in the city.

The traffic congestion has become one of the biggest problems in Srinagar as there are just three dozen parking slots for nearly three-four lakh registered vehicles.

The Rs 26.92 crore project, partially funded under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), will have three floors built with the help of SDA’s own resources, while remaining four floors will be constructed by utilizing funding under the Centrally sponsored scheme AMRUT.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Jan 2017.

Another official at SDA said there are around 3 multi-level parking spaces which are under construction in the summer capital. At SMG which is being constructed over the area of 13.2 kanals will accommodate 393-390 vehicles at the same time.

“Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is the nodal agency, while SDA is the implementing agency for the project which is coming up at the erstwhile SMG in the city,” he said.

At SMG parking site, scores of labors were seen working on the site and out of four storeys two have been completed by the authorities.

Similarly at Sheikh Bagh multi-level parking which is being constructed over an area of 13.11 kanals will accommodate 457-460 vehicles and at KMD Bus Stand Pantha Chowk constructed over an area of 10.07 kanals of land and will accommodate around 288-290 vehicles.

“The upcoming projects would also bring down the cost of parking in the city, where people have been hesitant to pay Rs 30-40 for the mechanized parking,” the official said.

Vice Chairman SDA, Sajad Hussain Ganai told Rising Kashmir that the multi-level parking at SMG Lal Chowk adjacent to Press Enclave will be completed by December end this year.

“We are trying to complete it before the official deadline of May 2020 and around 50 to 60 percent of the work has been completed on the project,” Ganai said.

However, the multi-level parking at Sheikh Bagh will be delayed by three months after the official deadline and shall reach completion by August-September 2020.

Earlier in 2017, the state government constructed mechanized car parking at Lal Chowk at a cost of Rs 27 crore.

The parking facility is run by a Kolkata-based private firm Simplex Projects Limited under the monitoring of SDA. The project can accommodate 288 cars at its full capacity.