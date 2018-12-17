Multi-disciplinary Super Specialty OPD camp held at GMC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 16
:Multi-disciplinary Super Specialty OPD Camp was organised at Government Super Specialty Hospital Government Medical College Jammu wherein 13 super specialties of super specialty hospital, Govt Medical College and SMGS Hospital Jammu participated.
According to an official, the camp was initiated by Atul Duloo Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education J&K, in presence of Dr Sunanda Raina Principal & Dean GMC & AH’s Jammu, Dr Arun Sharma MS SSH, Dr Dara Singh MS GMC Hospital, Dr Manoj Chalotra MS SMGS Hospital, Dr Deepak Kumar Dy MS SSH, Dr Rakesh Sharma Dy MS SMGS, Dr Rehana Dy MS GMC Hospital Other HOD’s OF SSH & GMC Jammu
Atul Duloo Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education J&K along with Dr Sunanda Raina Principal & Dean GMC & AH’s Jammu along with other officers and officials took round of various stalls and OPD’s and sections of Hospital and interacted with patients, public and doctors attending the camp and appreciated the initiative being taken, the official added.
More than 500 patients got benefit in the camp and it was still continuing. Besides OPD Services of various Super Specialties, Free Blood Sugar Test, Other Laboratory Tests, Ultrasound, X Rays etc were done. Free Medicines were provided along with Arrangement for fruits , tea and coffee was made for patients & their attendants. Audio visual health awareness programme for the public.
Separate kiosk with online computer for registration of public under “AYUSHMAN BHARAT”, was made and public took full benefit of it. Separate registrations counters outside along with enquiry (MAY I HELP YOU) and Blood pressure check up for all were specially put in place. Special Power point presentation showing the highlight achievements of super speciality hospital was put in place for all to watch, he added.