Mujgund gunfight: Protests erupt in Hajin after killing of 14-yr-old militant

Published at December 09, 2018 03:29 PM


Rising Kashmir News

Bandipora

Hundreds of people took to roads in Hajin town of Bandipora district after the news about killing of 14-year-old militant Mudasir Bhat reached his native village on Sunday.

Bhat, who joined militant ranks a week ago, was among three militants killed in an gunfight with forces at Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar city today.

Reports said as soon the news about Bhat’s killing reached Hajin, people especially youth took to roads to stage protests amid anti-India and pro-freedom sloganeering.   

Protestors, as per reports, started pelting stones on forces, triggering clashes which were going on till last reports came in.

