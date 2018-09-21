Muharram processions taken out in Gawkadal, other areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Anjuman Shari Shai organized multiple Muharam processions across Kashmir Valley. Thousands of mourners participated in in processions in Gawkadal, Kachikani Mir Bihari while despite curbs a procession was taken out in Abi Guzar Srinagar.
Besides, processions were taken out at Abadpora, Awadawra, Bogha Chhal, Astan Sharif Wuyen Chadoora, Palar Budgam, Malik Gund Chatargam, Astanpora Sikandarpora, Gulshan Bagh Batakadal, Khomeni Chowk, Awdeena, Zalpora, Gund Nawgam, Sonaburn, Inderkoot, Gawmadao, Kehnpeth, Chhalipora and other areas in wake of 9th Muharram.
In Gawkadal, the procession was led by JKLF leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, Aga Syed Abid Hussain Hussaini, Pir Ghulam Nabi and Mushtaq Sofi of Awami Action Committee, Imtiyaz Ahmed Shah of Tehreek Hurriyat, Hilal Ahmed Var, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Ghulam Muhammad Nago, Bashir Ahmed Kashmiri and Muhammad Jamal.
At Kani Kach, the members of Shia Sunni Coordination Committee participated.
Anjuman Shari Shian President and senior separatist leader Aga Syed Hasan while condemning the use of force on mourners said that authorities intentionally bar religious processions to hurt the sentiments of people.
He urged upon Muslim Ummah to freely participate in Muharam-ul-Haram processions. He said that Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life while fighting the anti-Islam and anti-humanity forces. He said that it was the responsibility of every Muslim to stand against every evil force in the society. (KNS)