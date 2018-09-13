Muharram is month of sacrifice, selflessness: Mirwaiz

Greets Muslims on beginning of New Year of Hijri calendar
Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference, and Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq today greeted Muslims on the beginning of New Year of Hijri calendar 1440 which started with Islamic month of Muharram.
Mirwaiz said that the first month of Islamic calendar Muharram is another opportunity for introspection of our deeds and dealings and make corrections in them. It gives us the message that sacrifices and selflessness are integral to the message and practice of Islam which we have to imbibe in our lives in order to succeed in the real sense.
Mirwaiz said that given the countless difficulties being faced by Muslims across the globe including the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are facing great adversity due to occupation, Muharram provides us a great opportunity to learn from the history of Islam and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) to stick to the path of righteousness and justice, come what may while having full faiths Allah.
Meanwhile Mirwaiz expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of Kulsum Nawaz, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Miniter Mian Nawaz Sharief, after a brief spell of illness.Mirwaiz extended his sympathy and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Mirwaiz said at this hour of grief he stands with the bereaved family and prays for the highest standards in Janah for the deceased
Meanwhile, on the directions of Mirwaiz, Hurriyat delegation headed by Mushtaq Sufi visited the SSA teachers who are on a hunger strike at Pratap Park and expressed solidarity with them.