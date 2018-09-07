Muharram arrangements reviewed in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav, on Thursday reviewed the arrangements being made for hassle free observation of Muharram congregations here in a meeting.
According to an official, the DC directed the officers of PHE and PDD to ensure un-interrupted water and power supply during Muharram in the district and asked the Municipal authorities to ensure cleanliness in and around the Imam Baras for the conveniences of devotees. The R&B department was directed to repair the dilapidated roads, if any, from where the procession would take place.
The DC also sought a detailed report on the security and traffic arrangements.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Anwar-ul-Haq, Tehsildars of Haveli and Mandi, Assistant Controller Legal Metrology, CEO Muncipal Committee , XEn PHE, XEn R&B, Deputy CMO, Inspector ARTO, besides other district officers and heads representatives of various religious organizations attended the meeting, said the official .