Muharram arrangements reviewed in Jammu

Ensure adequate amenities at religious places: Div Com to DCs
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 10:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Monday asked the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu region to ensure adequate amenities at religious places.
According to an official, the Div Com said this as he chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division to review the arrangements being put in place for Muharram.
Threadbare discussions were held on sanitation, security, traffic management besides other necessary arrangements to be made at the religious places and during religious events organized during the holy month, the official added.
The Deputy Commissioners informed that they have held joint meetings with representatives from Shia community and line departments to finalize the arrangements including availability of basic amenities and other facilities for the devotees. They further informed that all the concerned departments have been directed to make available facilities during the remembrance functions and processions related to Muharram, said the official.
He said that a deputation of representatives of Shia federation briefed the Div Com about the requirements for religious events and processions to be held during the observance of Muharram.
The Div Com directed the concerned Departments to ensure un-interrupted power and drinking water supply, availability of essential commodities like food grains, sugar, LPG, availability of ambulances, first aid kits, adequate number of doctors and para medical staff during the Muharram days.
He directed JMC to ensure cleanliness around the Imambaras and directed to replace damaged street lights.
He also directed all Deputy Commissioners to hold review meetings in their respective districts.
The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division through video conference , SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta, Commissioner JMC Arvind Kotwal, Director FCS&CA Amit Sharma, Chief Engineer PHE Ashok Gandotra, JD Information Naresh Kumar, besides representatives of religious communities and senior functionaries of various departments, the official said.