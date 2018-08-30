Muharram arrangements reviewed at G’bal, B’la

Ganderbal, August 29:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Dr Piyush Singla today convened a joint meeting of officers and representatives of Shia Associations, here to review the arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of Muharram-ul- Haraam.
DDC directed the officers of PHE, PDD, Health and R&B Departments to ensure that all arrangements are in place before commencing of Muharram-ul- Haraam
The meeting discussed all issues projected by the representatives of Shia associations at length and the DDC directed officers to ensure all arrangement beforehand.
Officers of Municipality were directed to ensure cleanliness in and around Imambargahs of the District. ARTO was directed to ensure availability of transport.
Police was directed to keep in place fool proof security arrangements.
The DDC directed officers to work in coordination so that the benefits could reach out to populace in areas of Shia population. The DDC asked concerned officers to ensure that people in Shia dominated areas could get all facilities from the district administration.
Among others ADC Ganderbal, ACR Ganderbal, SDM Kangan, ASP Ganderbal, ExEn PHE, PDD and R&B, and all the District officers were present in the Meeting.
Similarly, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Naqash alsochaired a meeting of officers at Dak bungalow Baramulla to review the arrangements made by various Departments for the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram.
The concerned authorities were directed to provide uninterrupted power and water supply, besides ensuring availability of healthcare facilities, sanitation, firewood, essential commodities, security and transport facilities.
Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla directed the officials to make sure that the arrangements pertaining to their Departments are put in place well before the Muharram-ul-Harram.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed for the availability of proper transport facility at various locations of Baramulla to ferry the Muharram mourners till late hours. He instructed the municipality officers to ensure cleanliness around Imamabad and Mosques where from processions comes out during the Muharram days
Meanwhile, the DC directs the concerned authorities to replace damaged street lights and install new street lights so that the mourners will not suffer during their night movements.