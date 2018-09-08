Muharram arrangements reviewed at G’bal

Ganderbal, September 07:
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Naseer Ahmad Wani today visited Sadaat Mohalla, Dub, Ganderbal to review the Muharram arrangements there.
During his visit, Representative from Shia communities of the area put forward their issues pertaining to the area including Health Centre, electric poles, fire wood, street lights macadamization of inner roads leading to Imam Barahs before District administration.
While reacting to the demand raised during his visit, the ADC chaired a meeting of officers and took department wise stock of the arrangements being put in place for the hassle-free conduct of majlises and processions in the area.
During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held for effective management of the issues of power supply, sanitation, water supply, ration & the security arrangements in the area of district Ganderbal which are inhabited by Shia Muslim population.
ADC directed the officials to make sure that the arrangements pertaining to their departments are put in place well before the Muharram-Ul-Haram. He also directed the official of R&B for carrying out necessary repairs and renovations of inner roads wherever necessary at an earliest. FCS&CA Department was directed to ensure adequate supply and prompt distribution of ration, sugar, LPG and k-oil. Regarding firewood, the SFC was directed to dump the required quantity of firewood in the area.
Health department was directed for setting up of First Aid Centers with adequate stock of essential drugs and other required materials where ever required.
Meanwhile, the ADC directed the concerned authorities to provide electric poles, replace damaged street lights and install new street lights so that the mourners will not suffer during their night movements. He instructed the Municipal Committee officers to ensure cleanliness around Imamabad’s and Mosques where from processions comes out during the Muharram days.
The meeting among others was attended by SSP, Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, ACD Ganderbal, DySP Head Quarter, Ashiq Hussain, Tehsildar, Wakoora, Exen R&B, Ganderbal, representatives of Shia and Auqaf Committees and other concerned officers.