Muharram arrangements reviewed at B’pora

Bandipora, September 05:
District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary reviewed the arrangements put in place by the district administration for Muharram. He approved several measures for providing amenities to Imambaras in a meeting convened at Sumbal.
SSP Bandipora, Sheikh Zulfkar Azad, SDM Syed Naseer Ahmed, Additional SP Ajaz Mir, Nodal Officer Dr Iftikhar Ghazi, SDPO Sumbal, ExEns of PHE, PDD, PWD, I&C, CMO, Tehsildars and district officers from all departments attended the meeting apart from representatives of Shia community drawn from various areas.
In a first, the district administration is providing 40 double-battery inverters, 100 water tanks of 1000 litres capacity each and 30 Community Sanitary Complexes at all Imambaras. Meanwhile, water supply through tankers, installation of LED lights, blacktopping of roads, provision of additional ration supply, firewood, healthcare facilities already finalized were also reviewed in the meeting.
The DDC directed the departments to put in their best efforts for ensuring proper arrangements during Muharram especially potable drinking water supply, power supply along with backup, sanitation, healthcare, security, communication and basic infrastructure.
The representatives of Shia community highly appreciated the gesture of district administration for providing Inverters, Water tanks, sanitary complexes and other amenities which will be permanent assets for these Imambaras and will save a lot of expenditure incurred every year on hiring of GenSets, Tanks and other basic facilities.
The organizations of community were represented by Aga Syed Murtaza, Sayeed Sajjad, Shabroz Ahmed Mir, Sayeed Nissar and Ghulam Rasool in addition to the representatives and members of various Imambaras.