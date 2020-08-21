Muharram amid the pandemic

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | Javed Beigh

Muharram is one of the most important months for Muslims allover the world and marks the start of new Islamic year. Based onthe lunar Hijri calendar, Muharram is the first month of theIslamic New Year and is second only to Ramadan in itssignificance for the global Muslim community.But this year is different.

The world is grappling with a global pandemic not witnessed bythe humanity for last 100 years since the outbreak of Spanish Fluin early 20th century that infected nearly 50 crore people andclaimed lives of estimated 2 to 5 crore people including one crorepeople in undivided British India alone. The spread of Corona virus has now reached every nook and corner of the world andhas already claimed lives of nearly 7 Lakh people. It is thereforeexpected that marking of Muharram will be subdued this time,both in terms of its celebration as Islamic New Year andobservance of the 10th day of Ashura, that commemorates themartyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandsonHussainIbn Ali(AS), who was martyred along with his 72 loyal companions in the battle of Karbala, on the day of Ashura in AD680.

Just like all other religious communities, Corona virus pandemichas impacted the Muslim community as well, even as the Muslimummah grapples with and adjusts to the “new normal”. InMarch, early this year, the Saudi Arabian government suspendedthe year round Umrah pilgrimage over fears of the Corona virusspreading to Mecca and Medina, Islam’s holiest cities, anunprecedented move that raised uncertainty over the annualHajj pilgrimage as well.

The uncertainty over the Hajj pilgrimage was cleared early thismonth, when Saudi administration allowed a drastically reducednumbers of pilgrims to make the Hajj pilgrimage. In anunprecedented move, the annul Hajj pilgrimage, that usuallyattracts over 2.5 million pilgrims was restricted to just a fraction of that number –only 10,000 pilgrims to be selected by the Saudigovernment from among local Saudi citizens and foreignresidents living in Saudi Arabia, which in effect means that forthe first time in the history, no international pilgrim will beallowed to make his or her Hajj pilgrimage. This has been doneto ensure physical distancing in an atmosphere that isotherwise teaming with ocean of humanity.

Saudi Arabia incidentally remains one of the worst affected countries of Corona virus with over 3 Lakh infections and nearly3,500 deaths. But it is not the only Muslim nation that isgrappling with serious impact of Corona virus. The Islamic republic of Iran is the worst affected Muslim nation with nearly3.5 Lakh Corona Virus cases and nearly 20,000 deaths. Pakistanand Bangladesh, both have close to 3 Lakh Corona virus patientsand nearly 6,000 and 4,000 deaths respectively. Turkey withnearly 2.5 Lakh infections, Iraq with nearly 1. 8 Lakh infectionsand Indonesia with nearly 1.5 Lakh infections are also not farbehind as each of these three countries have suffered over 6,000deaths due to Corona virus.The “new normal” has also altered the traditional way, themourning of Muharram observed by the Muslimcommunity. Iranians, who usually hold special ceremoniesduring the first 10 days of the lunar month of Muharram areobserving a much-scaled down version of an otherwise detailed,elaborate and well attended ceremonies. For example,mourners in Iran’s central Yazd province have decided to allocatemost of the cost of their Muharram rituals to the poor and needyfamilies this year. Even Yazd’s trademark Muharram ritual on the10th day of Ashura, of congregation of faithful in “Hosayniyas”and beating of chest to the rhythm of a sung eulogy has beenscaled down drastically by limiting the number of people, whowould participate in such congregations and that too for lesstime in small neighborhoods as per the orders of Iran’s NationalHeadquarters for fighting Corona virus, which decided thatgatherings and attendance in crowded places for extended timecould lead to further spread of the Corona virus disease.

Much closerhome, the Muslim community in India has alsodecided to observe the period of Muharram, following allgovernment instructions and medical standard operatingprocedures. Even the smaller and close knit DawoodiBohraMuslim community of western and central India has decided tocelebrate the first day of the 1442 Hijri New Year in smaller in-house family gatherings by feasting on special food paletteprepared from sweets, fruits and dry fruits.Furthermore, even the All India Shia Personal Law Board hasissued its Muharram advisory asking people to follow all normsof social distancing, wear masks and wherever possible, takepart in Muharram rituals online or via TV channels broadcastingthem. Even in Kashmir valley, J&K IttihadulMuslimeenannounced that this year the traditional Muharram ceremoniesin Kashmir valley will be held as per norms set by the medicalauthorities in view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic that includessafe, limited mourning gatherings at local level rather than bigcongregations at mosques and Imambaras to prevent the spread of Corona virus.

The collective spirit of the holy period of Muharram is tomotivate the Muslim community to remember the sacrifice andmartyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) in the battle of Karbala andlearn from its inspirational message of waging a collective fightagainst injustice and oppression of evil forces that in the presentcontemporary time is represented by the grave danger and threat of Corona virus pandemic, which has challenged the collective might of the humanity. This is the modern day fight ofthe Karbala in which Humanity must prevail over the evil designof a deadly virus.



(Author is a Political Analyst and Columnist)

