About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mughal road to remain closed today

Published at November 18, 2018 10:57 AM 0Comment(s)495views


Mughal road to remain closed today

RK Web News

Srinagar

Traffic on Mughal road will remain closed on Sunday due to snowfall, while only one way traffic will be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The road connects Shopian district of South Kashmir with Poonch district of Jammu region. 

Mughal road shall remain closed for traffic movement on Sunday due to snowfall, an official of the Traffic Department said Saturday night.

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway for light motor vehicles shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu, he said.

However, heavy machine vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from 1400 hours to 2400 hours, he added.

Officer said that the vehicles stranded from Kargil side shall be allowed from Minimarg towards Sonamarg on Srinagar-Leh highway.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top