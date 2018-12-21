Mughal road to remain closed for winter months

AgenciesSrinagar
The 86-km-long Mughal road will be closed for winter months as there was no improvement in the road condition due to below freezing temperature, official sources said on Friday morning.
There is no chance of reopening of the road which remained closed for the past 12 days due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions, sources told a news agency.
Though most of the accumulated snow has been cleared but the road remained slippery due to below freezing temperature, they said adding the authorities also applied salt to melt the frozen surface of the road which too proved ineffective as road remain slippery.
