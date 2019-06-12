Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

June 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Authorities on Wednesday closed Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir's Shopian district was closed for vehicular traffic following landslide on the thoroughfare.

Official sources said that landslides occurred at Mansar Mohre, Poshana and Chattapani overnight, leading to the closure of road.

“Besides landslides, trees have been uprooted due to winds overnight at several places along the road,” they said.

Niyaz Ahmad, District Traffic Incharge Poonch, said that landslides occurred at three places besides the road is blocked due to uprooting of tree at several places along the road.

“Men and machinery is being pressed into service to clear the road and tentatively it may take around five hours. Till then, the traffic shall remain halted,” he added. (GNS)

(File picture)