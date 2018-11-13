Mughal Road closed as higher reaches experience fresh snowfall

Rising Kashmir News / Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Nov 12:
As the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, the Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was closed for traffic Monday as a precautionary measure.
Light snowfall was reported from various high-altitude areas, including Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal road, since Sunday night, the officials said.
In view of fresh snowfall on Mughal road, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Dr. Owais Ahmed ordered the closure of Mughal Road for vehicular traffic from Tuesday.
“We have closed the road for vehicular traffic following the weather advisory,” the DDC said.
He said the road would be closed from Tuesday till further orders and will re-open once the weather condition improves.
He appealed people to avoid journey on Mughal Road and also contact the control room established by his office at Mini Secretariat, Arhama Shopian.
The Mughal road was opened for one-way traffic on Saturday after remaining closed for eight days due to heavy snowfall along Peer Ki Gali.
The meteorological department had predicted widespread rain or snow across the state till November 14.
"Chances of heavy rain or snow is very less, although, snowfall of 5 to 10 inches on mountains cannot be ruled out either," State Meteorological Department Director Sonum Lotus said.
The Mughal road usually remains closed for winter months due to heavy snowfall along the Peer Ki Gali.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only all weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the India and is open for one-way traffic, the officials said.
They said the traffic was moving smoothly from Srinagar to Jammu as per the one-way arrangement which came into force in early last month to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles.
The traffic plies alternatively from the twin capitals on the highway.