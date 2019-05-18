Mughal Road becomes ‘symbol of harassment’ for Kashmir-bound vehicles

May 18, 2019 | NAZIM ALI MANHAS

Security checking compels commuters to wait for hours, admin unmoved

Even as Jammu-Srinagar highway has been closed for vehicular traffic following landslide, Mughal Road has failed to become alternative route, instead it has become “headache for commuters because of security checking for hours.”

Putting the women and children in the long queues for hours together on Mughal Road has compelled people to think twice before planning to head for Srinagar via Mughal Road.

The alternative route has allegedly become a symbolic of failure of the district administration to deal with the situation viz-a-viz providing good atmosphere for the commuters to adopt Mughal road.

“People in hundreds stand in queue for their turn to be checked by the security forces at Pasana area of Mughal Road. Most horrifying is the long wait by the women and children,” said one of the commuters, Rafiq Ahmed.

Ahmed alleged that they had to wait for over four hours with two kids and three women in their vehicles when they were heading for Kashmir.

“The security personnel instead of adopting a smooth approach so that the people should not suffer, Commuters are forced to wait for hours,” alleged Ahmed.

A taxi operator alleged that there is no community kitchen or arrangement of food or toilets for women on the Mughal Road and the authorities concerned who manage affairs of the highway have failed.

Despite repeated appeals by the political figures and social organizations, the administration has been unable to take up any measure to ensure hassle free drive.