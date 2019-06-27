Mughal Road accident: Guv expresses grief over loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Shopian district.



In a condolence message, Governor conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.



Governor also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them.



