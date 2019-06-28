Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to seek prior permission for picnics

June 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A day after 11 students lost their lives in a tragic road mishap, district administration in Poonch have directed all private and government institutions to seek prior permission from competent authority for any picnic henceforth.

A vehicle (tempo traveller) carrying students of a private computer centre from Surankote plunged into deep gorge near Pir Ki Gali along the Mughal Road, leading to the death of 11 students, 9 of them girls, and injuries to 7 others, two of them critically.

"All the Government and recognised private schools upto higher secondary level are directed not to leave / go on excursion/Picnic unless and until granted the permission from the competent authority," said Deputy Commissioner Poonch in an order. (GNS)