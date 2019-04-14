Mughal gardens thrown open for public

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Floriculture Saturday threw open the Mughal gardens of Kashmir valley to the public.

According to the official spokesperson Director Floriculture, Dr Abdul Hafiz Shah during a function organised by the Department at Shalimar garden said that they are expecting a good number of tourists both national and local will visit the Mughal gardens.

The Director said that apart from throwing open Mughal gardens of Srinagar, Mughal gardens located at the north and south Kashmir have also been thrown open Saturday.

A large number of local and outside tourists visited different Mughal gardens in Srinagar. Various school children also visited these gardens.

The Department had organized cultural events at some of the gardens for entertaining the tourists while acquainting them with local culture through traditional Bande Pather.

Stalls showcasing Kashmiri arts and crafts and foods were also set up for the visitors.