Mughal elected chairman MC Bhaderwah

MOHD MAJID MALIKBHADERWAH:
The BJP extended the support of all its 03 ward members in the MCB to power the Independent candidate Dr Shaid Moghal to the post of Chairman while as Vice Chairman is going to be from Saffron party.
The three-day-long negotiations between the Independent candidates and BJP has resulted in the coalition Committee in Bhaderwah.
Dr Shaid Moghal, 64 , who won from ward 08 is the 11th chairman of Bhaderwah MC.
Moghal , a first -time ward member , has earlier served as Dy Director in health department and Chief Medical officer Doda and was also a member of the various health department Committees of the state and his organisation Bhaderwah-Bhalessa Charalla Development Front won 4 seats from Bhaderwah.