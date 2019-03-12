Mudasir main conspirator in Pulwama attack killed in Tral gunfight: Officials

March 12, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

• 6 commanders among 14 JeM militants killed since Feb 14

• JeM main focus, LeT, Hizb also on radar

• No infiltration in Kashmirthis year

The top officials of Army, Police and paramilitary CRPF on Monday said the Jaishmilitant Mudasir Ahmad Khan, who was killed in overnight Tralencounter, was “main conspirator” behind the 14 February Pulwama suicide attack that left 40 CRPF men dead.

Khan, a resident of Midoora village in Tral was killed along with a Pakistani associate Khalid in a gunfight with forces at Pinglish, Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

General officer commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon said Mudasir was commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Kashmir.

“He was active since a year and was main conspirator in the Pulwama attack,” he said.

The GoCwas speaking to reporters in a joint press conference with Inspector General of Police Kashmir, SwayamPrakashPani and Inspector General of CRPF, Zulfikar Hassan and GOC Victor Force, JP Mathew at Army headquarters, here.

Dhillon said ever since the 14 February Pulwama attack, the forces have been going after JeM and killed 18 militants so far in 21 days.

“Of the 18 killed militants, 14 belong to JeM and 6 of them were commanders. Two militants each of HizbulMujahedeen and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were also killed,” he said.

Among the deceased militants since Pulwama attack, eight were Pakistanis and 10 local militants, the GoC said.

“Our main emphasis after the Pulwama attack was on killing JeM leadership and we have been very successful,” Dhillon said.

On February 14, a local militant of Jaish rammed his explosive laden vehicle with a CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF men and injuring many others.

GoCsaid the operation at Pinglish was launched on specific information and there was no collateral damage.

“The operations against foreign militants and JeM leadership will continue till all of them are killed,” he said.

Dhillon said the forces have gone “very very forcefully” after the JeM in last three weeks.

“The aim was to kill them so that they are not able to carry out any Pulwama like attack again. We have reasonably succeeded in this,” he said.

Asked whether LeT and Hizb militants have gone into hiding, GoC said “It is not that we have stopped looking at them.”

“They are very much on our radar. We lay more focus on JeM so that they are not able to repeat Pulwama type incident,” he said.

On heavy casualties suffered by forces in recent encounters, GoCsaid the forces take time and make efforts to evacuate civilians before going for actual gunfight.

“When the encounter starts, it is invariably in the built-up areas where lot of civilians and their property is there,” he said.

He said forces don’t want a hostage situation or where civilians suffer damage in the cross fire.

“As a result, we take more precautions and more risks to evacuate the civilians before we go for actually gunfight. In all the operations, the forces causalities have happened at the initial stages because we try to take out the civilians, we are exposing ourselves,” GoC said.

He, however, said the forces’ causalities won’t deter them from going after militants in Kashmir.

“We will continue our operations with surgical precision and giving all possible assistance to civilians,” he said.

IG Zulfikar termed the Pinglish encounter as “significant one” as Mudasir was involved in an attack on Lethpora CRPF camp on 31 December, 2017 and 14 February attack.

“But, our job is still not done,” he said.

Zulfikar said the important players still remain; the people who “motivated and radicalised” Mudasir and the “criminals who supplied him the explosives and other means to inflict these attacks would be dealt with.”

“We are working in close coordination with National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the Pulwama attack case, and sooner or later rest of these players will be dealt with,” he said.

IGP S P Pani said a “significant dent” has been caused to JeM since the past fortnight.

“The modus operandi they adopted was basically trying to recruit youngsters in the belt,” he said.

The IGP claimed that militant recruitment has “significantly come down” in last three months.

Pani said the material and other detailsrecovered from the Pinglish encounter site should be shared with NIA for the purpose of investigation.

About the two videos of alleged suicide bombers circulated on social media, IGP said one militant, whose video surfaced on social media, was killed an gunfight in Kulgam recently while police was ascertaining the veracity of another video.

“There are malicious campaigns on social media trying to create this kind of fear psychosis. So we should not go by that, these videos are subject to investigation. We are doing it,” he said.

IGP claimed that processions at militant funerals have come down in the valley.

“Of course, there are miscreant elements. Police is keeping very string vigil on them. Anybody trying to indoctrinate people, law will take its own course,” he said.

GOC said three weapons and few body parts were recovered from the Pinglish gunfight site and positive identity of Mudasir and Khalid has been ascertained.

However, he didn’t comment on who fabricated the explosives—used in the Pulwamasuicide bombing—and initiated it, saying it was matter of investigation.

“But, Mudasir helped and coordinated the whole Pulwama attack,” GoC said.

About halting of civilian traffic on highways during convoy movement, he said, “I was taking report every day and the civilian traffic was being halted only for few minutes and when the convoy passes, the civilian traffic is allowed to move.”

“The point about harassment is not true, it is propaganda,” the GoC said.

Dhillon asked people to adjust their timing of journey so that there is minimum disturbance en-route to their destination.

On ceasefire violation along LoC in Kashmir, he said the Pakistan army was targeting villages along LoC. “The Kamalkote in Uri sector has come under tremendous ceasefire violations from Pakistani side.”

“The civilian causalities have happened because of Pakistani fire which is unprovoked notwithstanding that then Indian Army has given the befitting reply and we have hit their military targets in counter to their ceasefire violations,” he said.

About the situation along LoC in Kashmir, Dhillon there was no infiltration attempt by militants to Kashmir in the recent past as mountains were blocked with heavy snow.

However, he said there were intelligence reports about presence of militants at launch pads across the LoC and awaiting to infiltrate into this side.

“But we are alive to it,” he said.

About the criticism that counter-insurgency operations have compromised the capability of Army to go far a regular war after India-Pak hostility, Dhillon said, “Army has two roles -- primary and secondary. Army is designed to be prepared and trained for these two roles”.

“Primary role is conventional role and secondary is counter-insurgency and aid to civil authorities for maintaining law and order and peace. So both these are our chattered roles. We are designed, chartered, and trained for carrying out these tasks,” he said.

Dhillon said Army is prepared for both the tasks with cent percent efficiency and operational preparedness.

About the suicide bombers or another modus operandi which the militants might use, Dhillon said, “The forces are aware and are keeping a track on all the modus operandi.”

“We are prepared for it and we are taking corrective measures,” the GoC added.

javid@risingkashmir.com