MUC passes resolution on NIA’s summoning of Mirwaiz

March 16, 2019 |

Mutahida Majlis Ulama on Friday passed a resolution unanimously—condemning NIA’s common to chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mmirwiaz Umar Farooq.

According to local newsgathering agency KNS, as per the program of Mutahida Majlis Ulama on the occasion of Friday congregation prayers, a resolution passed unanimously by the Mutahida Ulema Council was readout by Imams, Khateebs and religious scholars across Kashmir valley.

In a statement issued here, the local newsgathering agency KNS said that the resolution was read out at different places including at Jama Masjid Srinagar, Dargah Hazratbal, Jinab Sahib Soura, Astan-e-Aliya Saraie Bala, Khanka-e-Moula, Dastgeer Sahib Khanyar, Imam Bara Budgam, Jamia Masjid Beerwah, Mirza Akmal Sahib Hawal, Masjid Sharief Khwaja Habibullah Sahib Nowshera, Masjid Rehmat Lal Bazar, Imam Bara Hassanabad, Masjid Sajadia Chattabal, Madina Masjid Nigeen, Masjid Sharief Zadibal, Masjid Sharief Batamalo and in Masjids in Kashmir.

On the occasion, the people as per a statement issued to KNS endorsing the resolution of MMU strongly condemned the attempt to harass and intimidate Mirwaiz-e- Kashmir, Muhammad Umar Farooq and wave of repression on socio-religious organizations, cadres and people of Kashmir. On the occasion, people raised slogans against the NIA move.