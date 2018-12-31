Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society holds weekly heritage walk series

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 30-
Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society on Sunday initiated the weekly heritage walk series as a part of already approved activity calendar of the Society.
According to an official, the Heritage walk is being organised in collaboration with Education Department and Tourism Department. Officials said the weekly heritage walk series is an attempt to educate the future generations about their glorious part and rich heritage and train young minds to inculcate sense of belonging and ownership towards our heritage and shining glory.
Executive Director, Deepika Sharma informed that as the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society banks on a long haul to restore heritage of the state, the cooperation of citizens is also very much solicited in this journey.
He said in order to nab the prime age group it is unavoidable to ignore the creative young minds. “So in an attempt to involve those, the children of surrounding schools are being involved to educate them about the value of maintaining cleanliness and avoiding all kinds of pollutions all around the Complex”.
She said aim of the walk is to promote culture and transmit pristine legacy to the coming generation. “It is envisaged that children will conduct classroom sessions with their teachers by conducting discussions, essays, paintings etc,” she added and said the outcome of such exercises will further compiled and exhibited at Mubarak Mandi for public viewing.
First in this series were the students of Dewan Badri Nath School who were accompanied by teachers also.
Executive Director thanked the students, teachers and Principal for their response and active participation. Among others who participated include the staff of Department of Archives, Archeology and Museums and Consultants of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society.