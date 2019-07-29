MSME to provide common facility centres for JK hoteliers

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Government of India, on Sunday, said that the ministry would provide common facility centres (CFCs) for the hoteliers in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meeting in this regard was convened by Assistant Director, Ministry of MSME, Saheel Allaqband at Hotel Radisson, Srinagar, with the Hoteliers Club—where many proposals were discussed including establishing as Common Facility Centre for laundry, solar facilities, etc.

The MSME official said that the ministry was supporting MSEs of Jammu and Kashmir through MSE-CDP Scheme by extending financial support up to 90 per cent to an extent of Rs 15 crore through the creation of common Facility Centres as per guidelines.

“Creation of common facility centres for MSEs both manufacturing and service enterprises can boost industrial development in the state,” Allaqband said.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Chaya in his speech said that such initiatives would bring change in the service industry and can generate employment in the state.