MSME-GST Facilitation Desk Established for MSME

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 02:
Jammu and Kashmir Commercial Taxes Department today set up a GST facilitation desk here at Excise and Taxation Complex Rail Head for the facilitation of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) of district Jammu dealing in food processing.
The creation of the desk envisages handholding of MSMEs particularly with regard to GST related issues.
The Helpdesk was made operational by Additional Commissioner Commercial Taxes (Adm) S K Gupta along with nodal team of officers after the launch of ‘Support and Outreach' initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vighyan New Delhi.
Also present were the representatives of major Food processing units of the district.
The desk shall remain functional for next 100 days to redress the GST related issues faced by Food Processing MSMEs of District Jammu.
The participants present on the occasion were also made aware about the procedures of GST Registration, Return filling, Refund Claims & E-way registrations by the resource persons besides provisioning of copies of Act, Rules & FAQs.
Pertinently district Jammu has been selected among 80 other districts of the Country where this outreach and support programme will run for the next 100 days with a view to provide greater synergy to the efforts being made for this growth sector. Department of Financial Services GoI is the Nodal Agency to monitor the overall progress of the programme.