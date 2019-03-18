About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 18, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

MSME exhibition market local industrial products at Kashmir Haat

The 3-day Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Exhibition organized by MSME DI Srinagar concluded at Kashmir Haat on Sunday
Numerous products of many unit holders from various industrial estates were on display at 40 different stalls displaying food, textile, glass-based, construction based products.
Around 500 students from various Polytechnic Institutes, people associated with industry and potential buyers turned up for the exhibition.
The students got the know-how and hands-on experience of the different industrial products.
The officers of the department briefed them about the aim and objective of the exhibition.
Director Industries Mahmood Ahmad Shah assured that such events would be more frequent and vibrant for the promotion of local industrial units.
Director Industries further said that the exhibition would promote local products and also encourage local unit holders and investors.
“Such exhibitions bring to fore the local talent who can exhibit and promote their products. The young potential entrepreneurs can also be encouraged to be creative and set up their own units for livelihood instead of hankering after government jobs,” said Mahmood Shah.
One the sidelines of the concluding function, a discussion was also held with unit holders who requested for the promotion of their products in different markets.
Director Industries assured them that more such exhibitions would be held in coming days and other departments including the department of handicraft and handlooms will also be taken on board for such marketing and promotional events.
Assistant Director of MSME Development, Saheel Alaqband said this was the exclusive MSME Exhibition organized after a long time.
Saheel Alaqband the main aim of the exhibition said the exhibition was not organised for making sales but promotion of the local industrial products.
“Our work is to facilitate people. We are also here to counsel and guide youth about the schemes available with the department,” he said.
The unit holders said they have received good response from the people and urged the department to continue with such events in the future for the promotion of their products.
Director of Handicrafts, Director of Handloom, Director Horticulture along with their staff besides the officers from KVIB, DIC, SIDCO, SICOP also visited the exhibition.
In the end, the unit holders also thanked the department for holding such an exhibition, which promoted their products.

