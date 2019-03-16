MSME exhibition begins at Kashmir Haat

March 16, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Director of Industries and Commerce Mahmood Ahmad Shah Friday inaugurated exhibition of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) here at Kashmir Haat.

Mahmood Shah said that the exhibition is for local entrepreneurs.

“Our industry is not that big like other states have but at the same time our entrepreneurs did so many good things which make our industry so popular. These items is not only consumed locally but also exported to other states as well,” he said.

Shah said that the purpose of this exhibition is that people will come here and explore the things which are available in Kashmir’s industry.

“People should come here so that they will come to know about the schemes which are available with the department so that they can start their own units,” he said.

He hailed MSME for installing their stalls for the success of exhibition.

“These small exhibitions give awareness to the people of valley,” he said.

He said that there is lot of unemployment in the state and everyone wants to get a government job which is not possible, so people should pay more to attention towards entrepreneurship.

“If we encourage entrepreneurship then unemployment will be greatly reduced,” he said.

He said Kashmir is known for honey production and the State has monopoly being the only almond and saffron producing state,.

He said department has many schemes under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in which subsidies are available to the entrepreneurs.

“If anyone is interested they can come to us and avail the scheme which fits them. The schemes are also available on our websites,” he said.