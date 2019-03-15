MSME Development Institute organises awareness programme

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Institute, Srinagar in collaboration with CIPAM, industrial unit holders Zakura Silk Park and consortium of young industrialists, JKEDI organised one day awareness program on intellectual property rights, here today.

A number of MSEs participated in the program and termed it as an enriching experience for them.

Deputy Director MSME Jammu Dr Ashwani Kumar said aim of the program was to make entrepreneurs aware about different intellectual property like patent trademark, design, copyright, GI and the special benefits being provided to MSME sector.

Faculty from CIPAM Dr Mir Junaid gave detailed information about the intellectual properties like patent, trademark, GOI.

Saheel Alaqband Assistant Director MSME explained with some practical examples as how intellectual property can be immensely beneficial to the MSME Sector. He said for MSME's, Government also provides financial support for registration.