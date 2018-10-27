MSDE team concludes visit to Kupwara, Baramulla

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 26 October:
As a part of the first phase of activities under recently launched programme for Mainstreaming Aspirational Districts through skill development, a team of officials from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India concluded its visit today to the aspirational districts of Kupwara and Baramulla.
The three member team during its five day visit held deliberations with various skill development stakeholders to understand the challenges and opportunities of augmenting the skill development programs of the twin districts.
The team comprising of MC Kardam, Director I/C DGT, MSDE, R Meena, Training Officer, NSTILDH and Deepali, Consultant, NSDA, MSDE held meetings with various representatives of skill implementing government departments such as Industries, Technical Education, Social Welfare, Labour and Employment, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Rural Development, skill training providers, students and NGO representatives participated in these consultations. Representatives of J&K Skill Development Mission were also present in these meetings.
“The purpose of holding these consultations is to get a first-hand account of the progress of skill development and focus on devising skill development plans and strategy to supplement the skill development programs being implemented in the districts”, said MSDE representative.
Mission Director, Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) also had a threadbare discussion with the visiting team and District Development Commissioner, Kupwara on the various aspects of skill development. Mission Director explained the initiatives that JKSDM has taken during the current year and its future plans including organising skill talks for awareness of skill trainings in districts where JKSDM is imparting skill Training through PMKVY program.
“To involve district machinery in skill development, district skill Committees will be formed in Kupwara and Baramulla for effective implementation of the project and development of district skill development plan”, said spokesperson, JKSDM.
JKSDM is also facilitating the process for participation in the recently started national entrepreneurship awards2018 by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
The central ministry team also visited traditional skill clusters, ITI’s, PMKVY training centres in Kupwara and Baramulla.
The team also stressed on the need for mainstreaming and convergence of skill development programs and creation of dash-board (Management Information System) for monitoring the real-time progress of the districts and informed that they will be conducting such visits on a regular basis as a part of mainstreaming aspirational districts through skill development programs.