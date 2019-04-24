About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

MS orders closure of FP shop in Anantnag hospital after contaminated injection dispensed to patients

The Medical Superintendent Anantnag district hospital Dr Abdul Majeed Mehrib has ordered the closure of Fair Price shops within the hospital premises following the recovery of "contaminated" IV fluids.
The officer has also written to Director Health Services Kashmir urging him to ensure that the supply of IV fluid with the brand name EP Eurolife (having batch no EPE705) is stopped to the hospitals as well as in the private sectors forthwith.
The orders were passed following a written complaint by one Basharat Ahmad that the FP shop has dispensed contaminated injection Isollyte P. (Eurolife- EP).
"On physical examination, the claim has proved," the Medical Superintendent said in the order, a copy of which lies with GNS. He has also constituted a team of doctors comprising Dr Mumtaz -ud Din (Prof and Head of Surgery), Dr Ghulam Jeelani Ramshoo (Prof and head department Medicine), Dr Aabroo (Prof Micro Biology), Dr Shuaib (Assistant Prof Pathology), Dr Owais Hameed (Consultant Radiologist) and , Dr Malik Aabid (Medical Officer Administration) to investigate the material supplied to the patients.
The committee has been asked to submit its report within two days time.
"In the interest of patient care and to safeguard of precious lives of patients, it is ordered that the FP shop within the hospital premises be closed till further orders," the Medical Superintendent also ordered.
The Medical Superintendent of Mirza Mohd Afzal Beg Memorial Hospital Anantnag, Dr Abdul Majeed Mehrib while taking to GNS said that he has also written to Director Health Services Kashmir for information and urged him to issue orders to stop the dispensation of IV fluids with brand name EP (Eurolife) (having batch no EPE7015) in government and private sectors with immediate effect.
He has also forwarded the letter to Deputy Commissioner and SSP concerned for information and necessary action. (GNS)

