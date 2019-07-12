MS ‘misleads’ admin as wife posted in Pulwama hospital for 15 years

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The health department has asked the in-charge Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Pulwama to explain his position over his “misleading information” about his wife—who is posted in the hospital for nearly 15 years.

“It has been intimated to Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) that Dr Liza Rafiq is a fresh consultant gynecology and it may not be appropriate to transfer her to DH Ganderbal, at this time that too allowing her to work at JLNM Hospital,” reads the order issued by the Health and medical Education (H&ME) Department.

It said DHSK was requested to propose shifting of other longest stay consultant gynaecology of the hospital paving way for Dr Liza Rafiq, newly appointed as her transfer at this stage is not justified.

Despite clear instructions from administrative department, in-charge MS DH Pulwama, Dr Abdul Rashid Parra has concealed the fact by giving false information to the government as the longest stay doctor is her wife, Dr Hafeeza Akhtar.

“The information is suppressive of facts as you have deliberately omitted the name of your wife, who has been posted in the hospital since 2011, while Dr Shaheena who has been recommended for transfer is posted at the place since December 2015 only.”

The order said that Parra’s misrepresentation of facts were viewed seriously by the Administrative Department and “your biased report has been criticised landing the department into embarrassment.”

The health department, asked Parra, to explain his position within 10 days or face disciplinary action for distorting facts.

An official in the health department said that a new gynecologist was posted in the hospital this year and the in-charge MS was asked to submit details of the longest serving gynecologist, who is his wife, to the Directorate, for transfer.

Meanwhile, the government has transferred Dr Akhtar to DH Ganderbal "with immediate effect" and posted Dr Shaheena back to DH Pulwama.

The official said Parra will face action for misleading the department and will be moved out of his posting and the hospital is likely to get new medical superintendent.

Parra was given additional charge as in-charge Medical Superintendent in 2016 and he is working there on care-taker basis while the government has failed to fill the post on permanent basis as per recruitment rules.

