Mr Kashmir, Men’s Physique Competition 2018 held in Srinagar

Secretary YS&S distributes prizes among winners
SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 22:
Mr Kashmir 2018 and Men’s Physique Competition 2018 were held at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex on Sunday in which more than 50 participants from different parts of Kashmir participated.
The event was organized by the J&K Bodybuilding Association which is affiliated to India Bodybuilding Federation.
Mohsin Rashid was declared Mr Kashmir 2018 and Mohsin Gilkar as runner up in the competition while as Umer Farooq was announced most improved body builder.
In the Mens Physique Competition, Wasim Rashid, Mir Umer and Mohsin Rashid got 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.
On the occasion, Secretary Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez was the Chief Guest who distributed the prizes among the winners.
Addressing the participants, Sarmad Hafeez appreciated the organizers for organizing this event and ensuring participation from youth of Kashmir. He also congratulated the winner’s other participants for their performance and asked them to encourage others to be remain physically fit by doing regular exercise and participating in various sports activities.