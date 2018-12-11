MR campaign held in Rajouri villages

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 10:
Hundreds of children, especially those from the Bakerwal community were administered measles-rubella vaccine during two separate camps organized in Ghai Bass village of Kalakote and Gambhir Mughlan village of Manjakote.
According to an official, in far-flung Ghai Bass village of Kalakote, a mega medical camp was organized by the team of health department headed by block medical officer Kalakote.
In this camp, children and their parents from several far-flung villages of the area including Kot Charwal, Odharini, Khour Bani, Narla, Bambal, and Doonga Panglar took part and they were made aware about various health department schemes like the importance of MR vaccination, mission indradhanush, and Ayushman Bharat.
District immunization officer, Dr. Anees Nabi, and world health organization consultant, Dr. Najeeb Ul Humain also joined the camp and interacted with the participants.
Around fifty local children were administered measles rubella vaccine.
Another vaccination camp was organized at government higher secondary school Gambhir Mughlan in Manjakote in which team of medical experts including Dr. Mohammad Asim was present. A large number of school students were administered measles-rubella vaccine in this camp also.
District Immunization Officer Dr. Anees Nabi informed that out of 207365 targeted children, 193381 have been vaccinated making it to 93 percent. He said the department was hopeful that it will cross 95 percent mark in the next few days.
Meanwhile, the District Administration Rajouri has appealed the general public to get their children in the age group of 9 months to 15 years vaccinated before the close of the MR Vaccination Campaign, the official said.