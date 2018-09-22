Mr. Anantnag 2018 championship on Sep 23

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
District Body Building Association Anantnag is organising "Mr. Anantnag 2018" body building championship under the banner of Kashmir Body Building Association in collaboration with Body Building Association Jammu & Kashmir and State Sports Council on 23 September 2018 at Town Hall Qazigund.
The weighing process of the participants will be conducted on the same day from10 am to 12 pm and the event would start at 1 pm.
In this connection all the interested players of district Anantnag have been asked to come and participate with zeal and zest.