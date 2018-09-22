About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mr. Anantnag 2018 championship on Sep 23

Published at September 22, 2018 12:12 AM 0Comment(s)156views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

 District Body Building Association Anantnag is organising "Mr. Anantnag 2018" body building championship under the banner of Kashmir Body Building Association in collaboration with Body Building Association Jammu & Kashmir and State Sports Council on 23 September 2018 at Town Hall Qazigund.

The weighing process of the participants will be conducted on the same day from10 am to 12 pm and the event would start at 1 pm.

In this connection all the interested players of district Anantnag have been asked to come and participate with zeal and zest.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top