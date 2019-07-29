MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

July 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 65-year-old tourist died of cardiac arrest at tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Monday morning.

A police official said that the tourist, identified as Sajad Din son of Fakur Din, a resident of Babeibagh Indore, Madiya Pradesh was putting up at hotel Pine Spring in Gulmarg.

At around 4 am he was brought to PHC Gulmarg where doctors declared him brought dead.

The cause of the death was ascertained as cardiac arrest and after completion of all the medical and legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family members.