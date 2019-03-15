MP man crushed to death by speedy car in Kathua

March 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A man, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was killed when he was hit by a speedy car on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Thursday.

The police, however, traced the car within hours of the incident and arrested its driver, a police spokesman said.

In a hit-and-run case, he said the car on its way to Jammu crushed to death Ramu, 24, on the highway near his rented accommodation at Gurah Mundian village of Hiranagar Tuesday.

After receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the man dead.

An alert was flashed to all the checkpoints along the highway and finally police managed to locate the car involved in the accident, the spokesman said.

Its driver, identified as Amit Gupta of the Channi Himmat area of Jammu, was arrested and vehicle seized, he said.

