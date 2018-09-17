MP flags off Sambo Team for Nationals

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, SEPTEMBER 16:
Member Parliament Shamsher Singh Manhas Sunday flagged off the selected Players of Sambo for Nationals.
"Senior National Sambo Championship" for Boys and Girls is being held at Patli-Putra Stadium in Patna from September 18.
The team of players would be accompanied by Joint Director DSEO Kamal Kumar Sharma and other prominent persons.
The MP, while encouraging the players, wished them best luck. He applauded the efforts of "Sambo Association Jammu and Kashmir" for upbringing and nourishing the talent of J&K state in the game. He hoped that Boys and Girls of the state of Jammu and Kashmir have got enough talent to prove their mettle at the National and international level in different kind of sports and categories.
Boys and Girls who were selected under 14 category are Sahil, Suraj, Meet, Sarvesh, Virat, Akshay, Aditi Thakur, Kashish Rajput, Famida, Bilkis and Asifa. Amongst seniors Irfan Latief, Faisal Maqbool Ghanshyam, Sabita Sharma, Kuljeet kour and others accompanied by coaches Rameshwar Singh Jamwal and Komal Gupta.