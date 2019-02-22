MP, deputations call on Advisor Sharma

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 21:
Several deputations Thursday called on Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, here and discussed issues of public importance.
Member Parliament, Shamsher Singh Manhas raised several developmental issues of Jammu city with the Advisor and called for their redressal at an earliest. He said that several projects have been undertaken for beautification of the historic city which need to be completed at the earliest.
Legislator Girdhari Lal Raina also called on the Advisor and raised several issues especially undertaking measures for ensuring clearance of Tanghdhar road, so that the people get connected to the main district.
Former Minister GM Saroori also met the Advisor and projected several issues related to Inderwal area. He urged taken up new roads under NABARD and CRF, so that the connectivity of the region with other areas and district headquarters is improved.
The Advisor while interacting with the deputations assured them that the issues projected by them would be solved in a time bound manner.
He said that instructions already stand passed to the concerned departments and officers to ensure that people do not suffer any in convenience vis–a–vis availability of basic amenities. He also said that directions have been issued to ensure the implementation of various developmental initiatives is also paced up.
The Advisor also met several deputations from different areas of the Jammu division who raised several issues related to PHE, R&B, Housing and other sectors and sought intervention of the Governor’s administration for early redressal.
The Advisor assured them that all of their genuine issues would be looked into for their time-bound redressal.