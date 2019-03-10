MOWA going on one day protest leave to press for pending promotions

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A meeting of Municipal Officers Welfare Association (MOWA) was held Saturday under the chairmanship of Hilal Ahmed Dewani, wherein the long pending promotion of Corporation officers was discussed.

The spokesperson of MOWA said that the members expressed dismay on unlawful stagnation of officers without granting timely promotion since last more than six years. The MOWA decided to proceed on one day “Protest Leave” on Tuesday, 12th March.

It was decided to take up the issue in the form of the memorandum with the Mayor for his intervention in the matter.

The spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Rajender Kumar Tutoo, Syed Nissar Hussain, Mudasir Hussain Banday, Sofi Mohammad Akbar, Ghulam Rasool Dar, Riyaz Ahmed Mahajan, Issar Ahmed Bhat, Haji Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Abdul Ahad Rather, Mohammad Ashraf Warsi, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Dar, Suhail Nabi Chintsaz, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Bashir Ahmed Shah, Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, Fehmeeda Akhter, Mohammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmed Shah and others.