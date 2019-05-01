Movie on drug de-addiction screened at Bal Ashram

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As a part of Nasha Mukhti Abhiyan currently underway in the district, two short movies on drug de-addiction were screened at Bal-Ashram, Udhampur for the inmates by Social welfare Department.

As per an official, the movies carried a message of maintaining safe and healthy lifestyle which is possible only through abstinence from intoxicating substances including tobacoo, alcohol and drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Social Welfare Officer, Sana Khan urged the inmates to stay away from all kinds of addiction and focus on acquiring education and technical skills which can assist them in pursuing successful careers.

Similarly, various awareness sessions/programmes were organised under Nasha Mukti Abhiyan in different health institutions of District Udhampur under the supervision of CMO Udhampur Dr KC Dogra to aware the general public of the district, the official added.

