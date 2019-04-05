About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 05, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Movement of vehicles in emergency cases will be allowed on highway: Div Com

 

x (x)
 

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday said that movement of vehicles in emergency cases including of government employees, tourists, schools, election rallies will be allowed on national highways on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Addressing a presser in Srinagar, Khan said after proper verification these vehicles will be allowed to move on the highway.

x (x)
 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 05, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Movement of vehicles in emergency cases will be allowed on highway: Div Com

 

x (x)
 

              

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday said that movement of vehicles in emergency cases including of government employees, tourists, schools, election rallies will be allowed on national highways on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Addressing a presser in Srinagar, Khan said after proper verification these vehicles will be allowed to move on the highway.

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;