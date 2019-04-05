Movement of vehicles in emergency cases will be allowed on highway: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday said that movement of vehicles in emergency cases including of government employees, tourists, schools, election rallies will be allowed on national highways on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Addressing a presser in Srinagar, Khan said after proper verification these vehicles will be allowed to move on the highway.
