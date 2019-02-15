Movement of convoy of forces in Kashmir valley suspended on Friday

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
The movement of convoy of government forces in Kashmir Valley was suspended on Friday apprehending law and order situation, a day after an attack on a bus killed more than 40 CRPF personnel, officials said.
There will be no convoy movement on Friday in Kashmir Valley as there is a possibility of law and order problems, a Home Ministry official said.
Movement of isolated vehicle is strictly prohibited while movement of Army and CRPF vehicles in the interior, inter-district and intra-district in the valley is also banned on Friday, the official said.
