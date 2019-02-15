About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Movement of convoy of forces in Kashmir valley suspended on Friday

Published at February 15, 2019 02:33 PM 0Comment(s)2538views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The movement of convoy of government forces in Kashmir Valley was suspended on Friday apprehending law and order situation, a day after an attack on a bus killed more than 40 CRPF personnel, officials said.

There will be no convoy movement on Friday in Kashmir Valley as there is a possibility of law and order problems, a Home Ministry official said.

Movement of isolated vehicle is strictly prohibited while movement of Army and CRPF vehicles in the interior, inter-district and intra-district in the valley is also banned on Friday, the official said.

