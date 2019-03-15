Mountaineering, skiing training begin at Pahalgam

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir on Thursday flagged off a group of students for training in mountaineering and skiing at Pahalgam.

Chief Engineer NHPC Khalid Umar, joint director planning Imtiyaz Ahmad and other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.

Twenty students from five different education zones of the district will undergo seven day training at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports - Pahalgam.

The program has been organized by the district administration in collaboration with NHPC and Youth Services and Sports.

The students will be trained in Skiing, adventure mountaineering and other winter sports.

Officials said the aim of the training program is to acquaint the students with various winter sports that can be played in Kashmir so that more people get attracted towards this sport and showcase their talent.

On the occasion officials of SVEEP also informed the students about electoral process and different stages of the process and urged the students to help in creating awareness about the process so that left out voters can be enrolled in the list.