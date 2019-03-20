Mounds of garbage dot Main Market Sopore; traders aghast

March 20, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

Threaten to lock down MC office if area not sanitized

Mounds of garbage in the main market of Sopore has made the life of traders and people living in the area miserable.

Despite repeated pleas and protests by the traders and the locals, the Municipal Council is not removing the mounds of garbage that has accumulated in the area.

Irked by the inaction of the MC Sopore, the traders have now threatened to lock

down its office along with the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner if the garbage isn’t removed within the coming days.

“The MC Sopore has dumped all the garbage in the market area. Despite repeated pleas and assurances by the ADC that the garbage will be removed as soon as possible no action ahs been taken so far,” the traders said.

The protestors said that they are forcefully stopping the trucks from unloading at the site. “ Not only is this unhygienic but it has lead to rise of many diseases in the area. People are avoiding to come here,” they said.

Left with no other option, the traders said, they will lock down the offices of the concerned authorities if the garbage isn’t removed as soon as possible.

Sopore Traders Federation president, Hasmatullah, said that if the garbage won’t be removed from the main market within forty eight hours, they will take extreme steps against the concerned authorities. “ In protest, we will lock the offices of MC and the ADC,” he added.

Economic Alliance patron Haji Mohammad Ismail Khoroo said extended his support to the Traders Federation and said that they too will help the Federation in any programme aimed at protesting against the inaction of the authorities.

SHO Sopore, Aazam Khan, also sided with the traders saying that the police will be filing an FIR against the culprits whose inaction is leading to suffering of the common masses.