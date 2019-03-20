About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 20, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan 

Mounds of garbage dot Main Market Sopore; traders aghast

Threaten to lock down MC office if area not sanitized  

Mounds of garbage in the main market of Sopore has made the life of traders and people living in the area miserable.

 Despite repeated pleas and protests by the traders and the locals, the Municipal Council is not removing the mounds of garbage that has accumulated in the area.  

 Irked by the inaction of the MC Sopore, the traders have now threatened to lock

down its office along with the office of Additional Deputy  Commissioner if the garbage isn’t removed within the coming days.

 “The MC Sopore has dumped all the garbage in the market area. Despite repeated pleas and assurances by the ADC that the garbage will be removed as soon as possible no action ahs been taken so far,” the traders said.

 The protestors said that they are forcefully stopping the trucks from unloading at the site. “ Not only is this unhygienic but it has lead to rise of many diseases in the area. People are avoiding to come here,” they said.

 Left with no other option, the traders said, they will lock down the offices of the concerned authorities if the garbage isn’t removed as soon as possible.

 Sopore Traders Federation president,  Hasmatullah, said  that if the garbage won’t be removed from the main market  within  forty eight hours,  they will take extreme steps against the concerned authorities. “ In protest, we will lock the offices of MC and the ADC,” he added.

Economic Alliance patron Haji Mohammad Ismail Khoroo said extended his support to the Traders Federation and said that they too will help the Federation in any programme aimed at protesting against the inaction of the authorities.

 SHO Sopore, Aazam Khan, also sided with the traders saying that the police will be filing an FIR against the culprits whose inaction is leading to suffering of the common masses.

Latest News

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

Mar 19 | Agencies
ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Mar 19 | Agencies
Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Mar 19 | Agencies
Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Mar 19 | Agencies
Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Agencies
60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

Mar 19 | Agencies
Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth

Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth's custodial ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
GoI

GoI's 'repressive approach' forces Kashmiri youth to take up arms: Meh ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth

Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth's custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Pulwama youth

Pulwama youth's custodial death 'unacceptable': Omar

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Mar 19 | AP/Press Trust of India
Pak SC to hear Sharif

Pak SC to hear Sharif's bail appeal on medical grounds

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Javid Ahmad
Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Mar 19 | Javid Sofi
Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face

Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face 'full force of law': NZ PM

Mar 19 | AFP/Press Trust of India
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
BJP

BJP's Sawant sworn in as Goa CM

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
IUST postpones exams scheduled today

IUST postpones exams scheduled today

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 20, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan 

Mounds of garbage dot Main Market Sopore; traders aghast

Threaten to lock down MC office if area not sanitized  

              

Mounds of garbage in the main market of Sopore has made the life of traders and people living in the area miserable.

 Despite repeated pleas and protests by the traders and the locals, the Municipal Council is not removing the mounds of garbage that has accumulated in the area.  

 Irked by the inaction of the MC Sopore, the traders have now threatened to lock

down its office along with the office of Additional Deputy  Commissioner if the garbage isn’t removed within the coming days.

 “The MC Sopore has dumped all the garbage in the market area. Despite repeated pleas and assurances by the ADC that the garbage will be removed as soon as possible no action ahs been taken so far,” the traders said.

 The protestors said that they are forcefully stopping the trucks from unloading at the site. “ Not only is this unhygienic but it has lead to rise of many diseases in the area. People are avoiding to come here,” they said.

 Left with no other option, the traders said, they will lock down the offices of the concerned authorities if the garbage isn’t removed as soon as possible.

 Sopore Traders Federation president,  Hasmatullah, said  that if the garbage won’t be removed from the main market  within  forty eight hours,  they will take extreme steps against the concerned authorities. “ In protest, we will lock the offices of MC and the ADC,” he added.

Economic Alliance patron Haji Mohammad Ismail Khoroo said extended his support to the Traders Federation and said that they too will help the Federation in any programme aimed at protesting against the inaction of the authorities.

 SHO Sopore, Aazam Khan, also sided with the traders saying that the police will be filing an FIR against the culprits whose inaction is leading to suffering of the common masses.

News From Rising Kashmir

;