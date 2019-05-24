About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Moulvi Yousuf put in all-out efforts to highlight Kashmir issue globally: Mirwaiz

The 52nd death anniversary of Mahajar-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulvi Yousuf Shah (RA) was observed on both sides of the divide in Kashmir with full respect and honor.
Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of battle of Badr and to highlight the role and great contribution of Muhajir-e-Milat (RA) on social, moral, educational and religious and political front, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Umar Farooq while addressing the gathering at the historic Aali Masjid at Eidgah here, shed light on the life and religious political contribution of late Mirwaiz.
While paying rich tributes to him for his commitment to the people’s political movement as a pioneer in creating awareness among them regarding their political rights for which he was exiled, Mirwaiz paid homage to the great leader for his great contribution in the spread of religious teachings and social justice among the people of the state. He said that Mujahir-e-Milat put in all-out efforts during his lifetime to highlight the Kashmir issue globally and to pitch for Kashmiri’s.
Mirwaiz said that the translation and commentary of holy Quran in Kashmiri language by the late Mirwaiz helped put Kashmir on the global Islamic map and earned him great respect in Islamic world.
Mirwaiz also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the battle of Badr stating that the great companions of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) despite being less in number fought against the enemy to keep the Islamic flag high and that their priceless sacrifices will always be remembered till the day of judgment.
Those who spoke on the occasion include Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, Moulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Moulana Khursheed Ahmed Qanoongo, and Moulana Syedur Rehman Shams. The speakers paid rich tributes to Mujahir-e-Milat and vowed to take his mission to its logical conclusion. (KNS)

 

 

 

